Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.06. 443,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,074. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

