Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. 1,659,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

