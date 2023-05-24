Skba Capital Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

