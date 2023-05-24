Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 853,190 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,468,000 after acquiring an additional 720,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AZN traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. 4,207,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,341. The company has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

