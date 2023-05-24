Skba Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,420 shares of company stock worth $518,765. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. 53,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,893. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

