SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 3.4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.15. 557,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,858,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $549,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

