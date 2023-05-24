Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.40% from the company’s current price.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $184,773,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $53,992,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

