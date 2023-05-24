SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Up 1.8%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.95. 2,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Get SoFi Smart Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Smart Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.