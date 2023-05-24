SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Shares Up 25.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) shares shot up 25.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.44. 43,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 57,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
