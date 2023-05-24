Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Southern Banc Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.30.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

Further Reading

