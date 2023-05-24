S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 25.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.18. 511,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,732. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

