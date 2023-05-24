SSE plc (LON:SSE) Declares Dividend of GBX 67.70

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.84) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SSE Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,871 ($23.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,817.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.58. The stock has a market cap of £20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,955.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,405 ($17.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get SSE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.12) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($24.02).

Insider Buying and Selling at SSE

SSE Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 48 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.85) per share, with a total value of £843.36 ($1,048.96). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.