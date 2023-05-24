Steem Achieves Market Cap of $79.73 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $79.73 million and $1.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00321879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00576702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00067724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00425523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,823,465 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

