Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 267,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 76,208 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

See Also

