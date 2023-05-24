STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 75.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STERIS Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

STERIS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,273. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

