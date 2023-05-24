STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2136 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $26.23.

