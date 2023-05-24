StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

