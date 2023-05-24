StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

