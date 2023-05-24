StockNews.com Lowers Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Sell

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

HA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 874,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $410.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,701,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

