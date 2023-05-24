StockNews.com Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 206,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

