StockNews.com Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NOVT opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 206,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
