StockNews.com Lowers Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $262.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.