StockNews.com Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Buy

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

NMM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 183,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $668.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $370.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners



Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Stories

