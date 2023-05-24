StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $48,000 Investment in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

CXE opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

