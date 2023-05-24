Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.59 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $25.59 million and $1.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,011,683,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,154,153 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

