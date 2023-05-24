Substratum One Day Volume Tops $0.39 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $148,559.51 and approximately $0.39 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00032198 USD and is down -59.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

