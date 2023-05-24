SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.39.

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

