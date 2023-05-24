SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.8 %

BDX stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

