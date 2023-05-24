SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 66,666 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,044,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.90. 1,143,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,579. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

