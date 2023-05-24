SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 105,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 7,911,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,988. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

