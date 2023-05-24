SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 290,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,229. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

