SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

