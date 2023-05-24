SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $9.43 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

ABBV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

