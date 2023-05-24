SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on A shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE A traded down $10.15 on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.