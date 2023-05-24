SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

