SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 13,443 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.9% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.81. 280,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,812. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.32.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

