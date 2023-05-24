T-mac DAO (TMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,621.71

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.75 or 0.00029615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $7.75 billion and approximately $95,621.71 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 7.37378527 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,772.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

