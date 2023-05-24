Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,059,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 170,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 111,518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

