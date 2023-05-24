Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Target were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.