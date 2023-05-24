Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89. 5,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.