Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89. 5,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.