TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 94,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,450,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,907,000 after buying an additional 1,098,288 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,164,000 after buying an additional 165,898 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 853,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 387,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 237,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

