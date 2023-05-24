TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,773 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 32,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at $702,072.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Further Reading

