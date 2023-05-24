TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 981 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

