TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,311 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

