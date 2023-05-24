TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NYSE F opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

