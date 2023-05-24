TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,309 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

