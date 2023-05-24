TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

