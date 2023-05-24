TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $414.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.