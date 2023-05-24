TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

