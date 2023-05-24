TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP)
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.