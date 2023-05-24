TCG Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1239 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.