TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,385,000 after purchasing an additional 244,780 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

